Valute / DTE
DTE: DTE Energy Company
135.66 USD 0.56 (0.41%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DTE ha avuto una variazione del 0.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 134.70 e ad un massimo di 136.43.
Segui le dinamiche di DTE Energy Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
134.70 136.43
Intervallo Annuale
115.59 142.05
- Chiusura Precedente
- 135.10
- Apertura
- 135.52
- Bid
- 135.66
- Ask
- 135.96
- Minimo
- 134.70
- Massimo
- 136.43
- Volume
- 1.613 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.29%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.59%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.50%
20 settembre, sabato