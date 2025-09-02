Moedas / DEFI
DEFI: Tidal Commodities Trust I Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF
130.40 USD 0.97 (0.74%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DEFI para hoje mudou para -0.74%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 130.40 e o mais alto foi 130.71.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Tidal Commodities Trust I Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
DEFI Notícias
Faixa diária
130.40 130.71
Faixa anual
67.56 138.52
- Fechamento anterior
- 131.37
- Open
- 130.71
- Bid
- 130.40
- Ask
- 130.70
- Low
- 130.40
- High
- 130.71
- Volume
- 2
- Mudança diária
- -0.74%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.74%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 36.96%
- Mudança anual
- 82.71%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh