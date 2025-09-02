通貨 / DEFI
DEFI: Tidal Commodities Trust I Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF
130.40 USD 0.97 (0.74%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DEFIの今日の為替レートは、-0.74%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり130.40の安値と130.71の高値で取引されました。
Tidal Commodities Trust I Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
DEFI News
- DeFi TechnologiesがLSEに初のビットコインステーキングETPを上場
- DeFi Technologies launches first bitcoin staking ETP on LSE
- New US Crypto PAC With $100 Million Fund: Three Essential Priorities Outlined
- Tron Network Captures $23 Billion In USDT Supply In 2025, What This Means For TRX
- Lower Bitcoin Dominance Reinforces Altcoin Strength — Here’s How
- Hong Kong Discloses Eased Crypto Rules For Banks, Set To Take Effect In 2026
- Crypto Investment Slows, August Funding Sinks To $2 Billion
- Lucrative ‘looping’ strategies now make up a third of DeFi activity, says oracle co-founder
- OCC Head Pushes To Remove ‘Stigma’ In Banking-Crypto Relations–Here’s How
- India’s Caution: Crypto Framework Delayed Over Systemic Risk Concerns–Reuters
- DogeOS Team Annnounces New Partnership Between Dogecoin And Bitcoin
- Gearbox deposits recover from 80% crash as users pour $250m into new lending market
- Bipartisan Push For Crypto: Democrats Present Key Principles For Market Structure Bill
- Germany’s Bitcoin Seizure Program Exposed: Nearly $5 Billion In BTC Left Dormant
- Nasdaq President Seeks SEC Approval To Tokenize All Assets On Exchange
- Hong Kong’s HashKey Pushes Into Digital Asset Treasury With $500M Fund Plan
- Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details
- Ledger CTO Warns Of Crypto Clipper Malware Following Major NPM Breach
- DeFi Technologies reports AUM growth to $974 million
- Ethereum Staking In Focus: SharpLink Considers Linea For Treasury Yield – Details
- New Pro-Crypto Plan Unveiled By SEC And CFTC: Could Traditional Markets Go 24/7?
- SEC’s Push For Crypto Clarity: New Rules On The Horizon To Address Industry Challenges
- Solana Futures Market Surges As Open Interest Hits Record Levels, A Rally Brewing?
- Bitcoin Correction Doesn’t Derail Its Growth Trajectory – Why The Bull Run Is Still On
1日のレンジ
130.40 130.71
1年のレンジ
67.56 138.52
- 以前の終値
- 131.37
- 始値
- 130.71
- 買値
- 130.40
- 買値
- 130.70
- 安値
- 130.40
- 高値
- 130.71
- 出来高
- 2
- 1日の変化
- -0.74%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.74%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 36.96%
- 1年の変化
- 82.71%
