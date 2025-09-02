クォートセクション
通貨 / DEFI
DEFI: Tidal Commodities Trust I Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF

130.40 USD 0.97 (0.74%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DEFIの今日の為替レートは、-0.74%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり130.40の安値と130.71の高値で取引されました。

Tidal Commodities Trust I Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
130.40 130.71
1年のレンジ
67.56 138.52
以前の終値
131.37
始値
130.71
買値
130.40
買値
130.70
安値
130.40
高値
130.71
出来高
2
1日の変化
-0.74%
1ヶ月の変化
3.74%
6ヶ月の変化
36.96%
1年の変化
82.71%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K