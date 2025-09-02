통화 / DEFI
DEFI: Tidal Commodities Trust I Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF
130.27 USD 0.13 (0.10%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DEFI 환율이 오늘 -0.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 130.26이고 고가는 130.96이었습니다.
Tidal Commodities Trust I Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
130.26 130.96
년간 변동
67.56 138.52
- 이전 종가
- 130.40
- 시가
- 130.88
- Bid
- 130.27
- Ask
- 130.57
- 저가
- 130.26
- 고가
- 130.96
- 볼륨
- 6
- 일일 변동
- -0.10%
- 월 변동
- 3.64%
- 6개월 변동
- 36.82%
- 년간 변동율
- 82.53%
20 9월, 토요일