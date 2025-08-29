货币 / DEFI
DEFI: Tidal Commodities Trust I Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF
130.40 USD 0.97 (0.74%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DEFI汇率已更改-0.74%。当日，交易品种以低点130.40和高点130.71进行交易。
关注Tidal Commodities Trust I Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
DEFI新闻
- New US Crypto PAC With $100 Million Fund: Three Essential Priorities Outlined
- Tron Network Captures $23 Billion In USDT Supply In 2025, What This Means For TRX
- Lower Bitcoin Dominance Reinforces Altcoin Strength — Here’s How
- Hong Kong Discloses Eased Crypto Rules For Banks, Set To Take Effect In 2026
- Crypto Investment Slows, August Funding Sinks To $2 Billion
- Lucrative ‘looping’ strategies now make up a third of DeFi activity, says oracle co-founder
- OCC Head Pushes To Remove ‘Stigma’ In Banking-Crypto Relations–Here’s How
- India’s Caution: Crypto Framework Delayed Over Systemic Risk Concerns–Reuters
- DogeOS Team Annnounces New Partnership Between Dogecoin And Bitcoin
- Gearbox deposits recover from 80% crash as users pour $250m into new lending market
- Bipartisan Push For Crypto: Democrats Present Key Principles For Market Structure Bill
- Germany’s Bitcoin Seizure Program Exposed: Nearly $5 Billion In BTC Left Dormant
- Nasdaq President Seeks SEC Approval To Tokenize All Assets On Exchange
- Hong Kong’s HashKey Pushes Into Digital Asset Treasury With $500M Fund Plan
- Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details
- Ledger CTO Warns Of Crypto Clipper Malware Following Major NPM Breach
- DeFi Technologies reports AUM growth to $974 million
- Ethereum Staking In Focus: SharpLink Considers Linea For Treasury Yield – Details
- New Pro-Crypto Plan Unveiled By SEC And CFTC: Could Traditional Markets Go 24/7?
- SEC’s Push For Crypto Clarity: New Rules On The Horizon To Address Industry Challenges
- Solana Futures Market Surges As Open Interest Hits Record Levels, A Rally Brewing?
- Bitcoin Correction Doesn’t Derail Its Growth Trajectory – Why The Bull Run Is Still On
- Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 0.90%
- Another Major Solana Purchase By DeFi Dev Corp, Here’s How Much They Got
日范围
130.40 130.71
年范围
67.56 138.52
- 前一天收盘价
- 131.37
- 开盘价
- 130.71
- 卖价
- 130.40
- 买价
- 130.70
- 最低价
- 130.40
- 最高价
- 130.71
- 交易量
- 2
- 日变化
- -0.74%
- 月变化
- 3.74%
- 6个月变化
- 36.96%
- 年变化
- 82.71%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值