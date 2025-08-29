QuotesSections
DEFI: Tidal Commodities Trust I Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF

131.37 USD 2.72 (2.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DEFI exchange rate has changed by 2.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 131.37 and at a high of 132.20.

Follow Tidal Commodities Trust I Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
131.37 132.20
Year Range
67.56 138.52
Previous Close
128.65
Open
131.41
Bid
131.37
Ask
131.67
Low
131.37
High
132.20
Volume
3
Daily Change
2.11%
Month Change
4.51%
6 Months Change
37.98%
Year Change
84.07%
