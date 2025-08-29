Currencies / DEFI
DEFI: Tidal Commodities Trust I Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF
131.37 USD 2.72 (2.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DEFI exchange rate has changed by 2.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 131.37 and at a high of 132.20.
Follow Tidal Commodities Trust I Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
131.37 132.20
Year Range
67.56 138.52
- Previous Close
- 128.65
- Open
- 131.41
- Bid
- 131.37
- Ask
- 131.67
- Low
- 131.37
- High
- 132.20
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 2.11%
- Month Change
- 4.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 37.98%
- Year Change
- 84.07%
