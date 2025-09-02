QuotazioniSezioni
DEFI: Tidal Commodities Trust I Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF

130.27 USD 0.13 (0.10%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DEFI ha avuto una variazione del -0.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 130.26 e ad un massimo di 130.96.

Segui le dinamiche di Tidal Commodities Trust I Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
130.26 130.96
Intervallo Annuale
67.56 138.52
Chiusura Precedente
130.40
Apertura
130.88
Bid
130.27
Ask
130.57
Minimo
130.26
Massimo
130.96
Volume
6
Variazione giornaliera
-0.10%
Variazione Mensile
3.64%
Variazione Semestrale
36.82%
Variazione Annuale
82.53%
