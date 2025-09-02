Valute / DEFI
DEFI: Tidal Commodities Trust I Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF
130.27 USD 0.13 (0.10%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DEFI ha avuto una variazione del -0.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 130.26 e ad un massimo di 130.96.
Segui le dinamiche di Tidal Commodities Trust I Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
130.26 130.96
Intervallo Annuale
67.56 138.52
- Chiusura Precedente
- 130.40
- Apertura
- 130.88
- Bid
- 130.27
- Ask
- 130.57
- Minimo
- 130.26
- Massimo
- 130.96
- Volume
- 6
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.10%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 36.82%
- Variazione Annuale
- 82.53%
21 settembre, domenica