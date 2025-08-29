Moedas / DE
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
DE: Deere & Company
469.12 USD 0.41 (0.09%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DE para hoje mudou para 0.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 464.37 e o mais alto foi 475.03.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Deere & Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DE Notícias
- Is It Worth Investing in Deere (DE) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
- This investor bought Netflix, Alphabet and Nvidia on the cheap. Where he’s looking now.
- DE or AGCO: Which Farm Equipment Stock Offers Better Upside Now?
- Morning Bid: Fed opens September meeting with independence under threat
- Best Dividend Stocks to Buy: Deere vs. Caterpillar
- USDA Forecasts Lower Crop Receipts: Will DE Manage the Pressure?
- Deere Stock Analysis: Buy or Sell This Dividend Stock?
- Vendas da Deere & Co. no Brasil podem cair em meio a tensões comerciais globais, diz executivo
- Deere & Company (DE) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Opinion: The next vehicles to go driverless may shock you — and could be a great investment
- Morning Bid: Political turmoil comes thick and fast
- Can Deere Maintain Its Dividend Yield Edge Amid Industry Weakness?
- Bessent dismisses costs of tariffs, but says U.S. would have to give huge refunds if they’re overturned
- Morning Bid: Markets bet big on Goldilocks payrolls number
- AI ‘Still Driving the Bus’ as SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Revs Up New ETF - TipRanks.com
- SoFi Launches Agentic AI ETF Amid Sector Frenzy
- AGCO vs. DE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Deere Acquires GUSS Automation: Set to Lead Farming Innovation?
- Morning Bid: Bond markets rattle as Xi's tanks roll
- Deere Share Price Gains 13% YTD: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Is Deere (DE) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Titan Machinery Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Revenues Fall Y/Y
- CAT May Face $1.8B Tariff Impacts This Year: Are Margins at Risk?
- Deciphering Deere (DE) International Revenue Trends
Faixa diária
464.37 475.03
Faixa anual
387.03 533.78
- Fechamento anterior
- 468.71
- Open
- 471.58
- Bid
- 469.12
- Ask
- 469.42
- Low
- 464.37
- High
- 475.03
- Volume
- 2.587 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.09%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.87%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.14%
- Mudança anual
- 12.99%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh