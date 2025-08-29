Valute / DE
DE: Deere & Company
468.82 USD 1.01 (0.21%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DE ha avuto una variazione del -0.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 464.75 e ad un massimo di 469.25.
Segui le dinamiche di Deere & Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
464.75 469.25
Intervallo Annuale
387.03 533.78
- Chiusura Precedente
- 469.83
- Apertura
- 469.25
- Bid
- 468.82
- Ask
- 469.12
- Minimo
- 464.75
- Massimo
- 469.25
- Volume
- 1.301 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.21%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.94%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.20%
- Variazione Annuale
- 12.92%