通貨 / DE
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
DE: Deere & Company
475.98 USD 6.86 (1.46%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DEの今日の為替レートは、1.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり466.00の安値と478.13の高値で取引されました。
Deere & Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DE News
- Is It Worth Investing in Deere (DE) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
- This investor bought Netflix, Alphabet and Nvidia on the cheap. Where he’s looking now.
- DE or AGCO: Which Farm Equipment Stock Offers Better Upside Now?
- Morning Bid: Fed opens September meeting with independence under threat
- Best Dividend Stocks to Buy: Deere vs. Caterpillar
- USDA Forecasts Lower Crop Receipts: Will DE Manage the Pressure?
- Deere Stock Analysis: Buy or Sell This Dividend Stock?
- Deere & Company (DE) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Opinion: The next vehicles to go driverless may shock you — and could be a great investment
- Morning Bid: Political turmoil comes thick and fast
- Can Deere Maintain Its Dividend Yield Edge Amid Industry Weakness?
- Bessent dismisses costs of tariffs, but says U.S. would have to give huge refunds if they’re overturned
- Morning Bid: Markets bet big on Goldilocks payrolls number
- AI ‘Still Driving the Bus’ as SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Revs Up New ETF - TipRanks.com
- SoFi Launches Agentic AI ETF Amid Sector Frenzy
- AGCO vs. DE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Deere Acquires GUSS Automation: Set to Lead Farming Innovation?
- Morning Bid: Bond markets rattle as Xi's tanks roll
- Deere Share Price Gains 13% YTD: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Is Deere (DE) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?
- Titan Machinery Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Revenues Fall Y/Y
- CAT May Face $1.8B Tariff Impacts This Year: Are Margins at Risk?
- Deciphering Deere (DE) International Revenue Trends
- Investors Heavily Search Deere & Company (DE): Here is What You Need to Know
1日のレンジ
466.00 478.13
1年のレンジ
387.03 533.78
- 以前の終値
- 469.12
- 始値
- 468.66
- 買値
- 475.98
- 買値
- 476.28
- 安値
- 466.00
- 高値
- 478.13
- 出来高
- 3.243 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.46%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.58%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1.32%
- 1年の変化
- 14.64%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B