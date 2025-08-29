Divisas / DE
DE: Deere & Company
469.12 USD 0.41 (0.09%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DE de hoy ha cambiado un 0.09%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 464.37, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 475.03.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Deere & Company. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
DE News
Rango diario
464.37 475.03
Rango anual
387.03 533.78
- Cierres anteriores
- 468.71
- Open
- 471.58
- Bid
- 469.12
- Ask
- 469.42
- Low
- 464.37
- High
- 475.03
- Volumen
- 2.587 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.09%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.87%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -0.14%
- Cambio anual
- 12.99%
