Moedas / DDC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
DDC: DDC Enterprise Limited Class A
10.90 USD 0.04 (0.37%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DDC para hoje mudou para -0.37%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 10.46 e o mais alto foi 11.40.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas DDC Enterprise Limited Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DDC Notícias
- Aeluma precifica oferta pública a US$ 13 por ação, espera arrecadar US$ 22,1 milhões
- Transcrição da teleconferência de resultados: DDC Enterprise no 2º tri de 2025 vê queda na receita e ações despencam
- Earnings call transcript: DDC Enterprise Q2 2025 sees revenue dip, stock drops
- DDC Enterprise partners with Wintermute for bitcoin treasury strategy
- DDC Enterprise revela aumento de 200% nos lucros com expansão ambiciosa de Bitcoin
- DDC Enterprise H1 2025 slides reveal 200% profit surge amid ambitious Bitcoin treasury expansion
- DDC partners with Gemini to enhance Bitcoin treasury management
- DDC Enterprise: IPO Money Burned, Bitcoin To The Rescue? (NYSE:DDC)
- DDC Enterprise adds 200 bitcoin, doubles holdings in August
- DDC Enterprise acquires 200 bitcoin, doubling holdings this month
- DDC Enterprise acquires additional 100 Bitcoin, holdings reach 688 BTC
- DDC Enterprise buys 100 more bitcoin, total holdings reach 688 BTC
- DDC Enterprise buys 100 more bitcoin, total holdings reach 688 BTC
- DDC adds 120 bitcoin to holdings, aims for 10,000 BTC by year-end
- DDC Enterprise adds 120 bitcoin to treasury, total reaches 488 BTC
- DDC Enterprise partners with Galaxy Digital for bitcoin treasury management
- DDC partners with QCP to enhance bitcoin treasury yield strategy
- DDC Enterprise files $500 million shelf registration for bitcoin strategy
- DDC Enterprise files $500 million shelf registration to fund bitcoin buys
- DDC Enterprise appoints Kyu Ho as chief of staff to lead bitcoin strategy
- DDC Enterprise names Kyu Ho as chief of staff, launches bitcoin councils
- DDC Enterprise signs $100 million bitcoin partnership with Animoca Brands
- DDC Enterprise adds 230 BTC to treasury, bringing total holdings to 368
- DDC Enterprise Announces Up to $528M Raise to Accelerate Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
Faixa diária
10.46 11.40
Faixa anual
0.08 20.83
- Fechamento anterior
- 10.94
- Open
- 10.71
- Bid
- 10.90
- Ask
- 11.20
- Low
- 10.46
- High
- 11.40
- Volume
- 222
- Mudança diária
- -0.37%
- Mudança mensal
- -21.64%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7685.71%
- Mudança anual
- 3306.25%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh