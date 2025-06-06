Currencies / DDC
DDC: DDC Enterprise Limited Class A
10.73 USD 0.32 (3.07%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DDC exchange rate has changed by 3.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.39 and at a high of 11.00.
Follow DDC Enterprise Limited Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DDC News
- Earnings call transcript: DDC Enterprise Q2 2025 sees revenue dip, stock drops
- DDC Enterprise partners with Wintermute for bitcoin treasury strategy
- DDC Enterprise H1 2025 slides reveal 200% profit surge amid ambitious Bitcoin treasury expansion
- DDC partners with Gemini to enhance Bitcoin treasury management
- DDC Enterprise: IPO Money Burned, Bitcoin To The Rescue? (NYSE:DDC)
- DDC Enterprise adds 200 bitcoin, doubles holdings in August
- DDC Enterprise acquires additional 100 Bitcoin, holdings reach 688 BTC
- DDC adds 120 bitcoin to holdings, aims for 10,000 BTC by year-end
- DDC Enterprise partners with Galaxy Digital for bitcoin treasury management
- DDC partners with QCP to enhance bitcoin treasury yield strategy
- DDC Enterprise files $500 million shelf registration for bitcoin strategy
- DDC Enterprise appoints Kyu Ho as chief of staff to lead bitcoin strategy
- DDC Enterprise signs $100 million bitcoin partnership with Animoca Brands
- DDC Enterprise adds 230 BTC to treasury, bringing total holdings to 368
- DDC Enterprise Announces Up to $528M Raise to Accelerate Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- DDC Enterprise Accelerates Bitcoin Treasury with 38 BTC Purchase
- DDC Enterprise partners with BitGo for Bitcoin custody services
- ddc enterprise announces 2025 annual general meeting for shareholders
Daily Range
10.39 11.00
Year Range
0.08 20.83
- Previous Close
- 10.41
- Open
- 10.45
- Bid
- 10.73
- Ask
- 11.03
- Low
- 10.39
- High
- 11.00
- Volume
- 80
- Daily Change
- 3.07%
- Month Change
- -22.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 7564.29%
- Year Change
- 3253.13%
