DDC: DDC Enterprise Limited Class A
10.90 USD 0.04 (0.37%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DDCの今日の為替レートは、-0.37%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.46の安値と11.40の高値で取引されました。
DDC Enterprise Limited Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
DDC News
- Aeluma、株式1株あたり13ドルで公募価格を設定、2210万ドルの調達を見込む
- DDC Enterprise、2025年第2四半期決算で収益減少、株価下落
- DDCエンタープライズ、ビットコイン戦略のためにウィンターミュートと提携
- DDC Enterprise社、ビットコイン戦略拡大の中で2025年上半期利益が200%急増
- DDC Enterprise acquires additional 100 Bitcoin, holdings reach 688 BTC
- DDC adds 120 bitcoin to holdings, aims for 10,000 BTC by year-end
- DDC Enterprise appoints Kyu Ho as chief of staff to lead bitcoin strategy
- DDC Enterprise signs $100 million bitcoin partnership with Animoca Brands
- DDC Enterprise adds 230 BTC to treasury, bringing total holdings to 368
1日のレンジ
10.46 11.40
1年のレンジ
0.08 20.83
- 以前の終値
- 10.94
- 始値
- 10.71
- 買値
- 10.90
- 買値
- 11.20
- 安値
- 10.46
- 高値
- 11.40
- 出来高
- 222
- 1日の変化
- -0.37%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -21.64%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7685.71%
- 1年の変化
- 3306.25%
