통화 / DDC
DDC: DDC Enterprise Limited Class A
10.64 USD 0.26 (2.39%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DDC 환율이 오늘 -2.39%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 10.40이고 고가는 10.77이었습니다.
DDC Enterprise Limited Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
DDC News
- 앨루마 이사, 주식 매각 계획 종료…매각 주식 없어
- Aeluma director ends planned stock sale arrangement without any shares sold
- Aeluma, 주당 13달러에 공모가 결정…2210만 달러 조달 예상
- DDC 엔터프라이즈 2분기 실적 부진, 주가 급락
- Earnings call transcript: DDC Enterprise Q2 2025 sees revenue dip, stock drops
- DDC 엔터프라이즈, 비트코인 자금 전략 위해 윈터뮤트와 파트너십 체결
- DDC Enterprise partners with Wintermute for bitcoin treasury strategy
- DDC 엔터프라이즈, 비트코인 투자 확대 속 200% 수익 급증
- DDC Enterprise H1 2025 slides reveal 200% profit surge amid ambitious Bitcoin treasury expansion
- DDC partners with Gemini to enhance Bitcoin treasury management
- DDC Enterprise: IPO Money Burned, Bitcoin To The Rescue? (NYSE:DDC)
- DDC Enterprise adds 200 bitcoin, doubles holdings in August
- DDC Enterprise acquires additional 100 Bitcoin, holdings reach 688 BTC
- DDC adds 120 bitcoin to holdings, aims for 10,000 BTC by year-end
- DDC Enterprise adds 120 bitcoin to treasury, total reaches 488 BTC
- DDC Enterprise partners with Galaxy Digital for bitcoin treasury management
- DDC partners with QCP to enhance bitcoin treasury yield strategy
- DDC Enterprise files $500 million shelf registration for bitcoin strategy
- DDC Enterprise appoints Kyu Ho as chief of staff to lead bitcoin strategy
일일 변동 비율
10.40 10.77
년간 변동
0.08 20.83
- 이전 종가
- 10.90
- 시가
- 10.46
- Bid
- 10.64
- Ask
- 10.94
- 저가
- 10.40
- 고가
- 10.77
- 볼륨
- 135
- 일일 변동
- -2.39%
- 월 변동
- -23.51%
- 6개월 변동
- 7500.00%
- 년간 변동율
- 3225.00%
20 9월, 토요일