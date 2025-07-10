Divisas / DDC
DDC: DDC Enterprise Limited Class A
10.94 USD 0.21 (1.96%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DDC de hoy ha cambiado un 1.96%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 10.20, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 10.98.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas DDC Enterprise Limited Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
10.20 10.98
Rango anual
0.08 20.83
- Cierres anteriores
- 10.73
- Open
- 10.64
- Bid
- 10.94
- Ask
- 11.24
- Low
- 10.20
- High
- 10.98
- Volumen
- 86
- Cambio diario
- 1.96%
- Cambio mensual
- -21.35%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 7714.29%
- Cambio anual
- 3318.75%
