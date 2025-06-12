货币 / DDC
DDC: DDC Enterprise Limited Class A
10.94 USD 0.21 (1.96%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DDC汇率已更改1.96%。当日，交易品种以低点10.20和高点10.98进行交易。
关注DDC Enterprise Limited Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DDC新闻
- DDC企业第二季度2025财年财报：收入下滑，股价下跌
- Earnings call transcript: DDC Enterprise Q2 2025 sees revenue dip, stock drops
- DDC Enterprise partners with Wintermute for bitcoin treasury strategy
- DDC企业2025年上半年财报显示利润激增200%，同时积极扩大比特币储备
- DDC Enterprise H1 2025 slides reveal 200% profit surge amid ambitious Bitcoin treasury expansion
- DDC partners with Gemini to enhance Bitcoin treasury management
- DDC Enterprise: IPO Money Burned, Bitcoin To The Rescue? (NYSE:DDC)
- DDC Enterprise adds 200 bitcoin, doubles holdings in August
- DDC Enterprise acquires 200 bitcoin, doubling holdings this month
- DDC Enterprise acquires additional 100 Bitcoin, holdings reach 688 BTC
- DDC Enterprise buys 100 more bitcoin, total holdings reach 688 BTC
- DDC Enterprise buys 100 more bitcoin, total holdings reach 688 BTC
- DDC adds 120 bitcoin to holdings, aims for 10,000 BTC by year-end
- DDC Enterprise adds 120 bitcoin to treasury, total reaches 488 BTC
- DDC Enterprise partners with Galaxy Digital for bitcoin treasury management
- DDC partners with QCP to enhance bitcoin treasury yield strategy
- DDC Enterprise files $500 million shelf registration for bitcoin strategy
- DDC Enterprise files $500 million shelf registration to fund bitcoin buys
- DDC Enterprise appoints Kyu Ho as chief of staff to lead bitcoin strategy
- DDC Enterprise names Kyu Ho as chief of staff, launches bitcoin councils
- DDC Enterprise signs $100 million bitcoin partnership with Animoca Brands
- DDC Enterprise adds 230 BTC to treasury, bringing total holdings to 368
- DDC Enterprise Announces Up to $528M Raise to Accelerate Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- DDC Enterprise Accelerates Bitcoin Treasury with 38 BTC Purchase
日范围
10.20 10.98
年范围
0.08 20.83
- 前一天收盘价
- 10.73
- 开盘价
- 10.64
- 卖价
- 10.94
- 买价
- 11.24
- 最低价
- 10.20
- 最高价
- 10.98
- 交易量
- 86
- 日变化
- 1.96%
- 月变化
- -21.35%
- 6个月变化
- 7714.29%
- 年变化
- 3318.75%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值