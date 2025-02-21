Moedas / CYD
CYD: China Yuchai International Limited
38.56 USD 2.44 (5.95%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CYD para hoje mudou para -5.95%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 37.42 e o mais alto foi 39.43.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas China Yuchai International Limited. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CYD Notícias
Faixa diária
37.42 39.43
Faixa anual
8.61 41.39
- Fechamento anterior
- 41.00
- Open
- 39.36
- Bid
- 38.56
- Ask
- 38.86
- Low
- 37.42
- High
- 39.43
- Volume
- 286
- Mudança diária
- -5.95%
- Mudança mensal
- 17.31%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 133.84%
- Mudança anual
- 203.62%
