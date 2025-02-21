CotationsSections
Devises / CYD
Retour à Actions

CYD: China Yuchai International Limited

39.87 USD 0.56 (1.42%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CYD a changé de 1.42% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 38.11 et à un maximum de 39.89.

Suivez la dynamique China Yuchai International Limited. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CYD Nouvelles

Range quotidien
38.11 39.89
Range Annuel
8.61 41.50
Clôture Précédente
39.31
Ouverture
39.32
Bid
39.87
Ask
40.17
Plus Bas
38.11
Plus Haut
39.89
Volume
447
Changement quotidien
1.42%
Changement Mensuel
21.30%
Changement à 6 Mois
141.78%
Changement Annuel
213.94%
20 septembre, samedi