CYD: China Yuchai International Limited
39.87 USD 0.56 (1.42%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CYD a changé de 1.42% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 38.11 et à un maximum de 39.89.
Suivez la dynamique China Yuchai International Limited. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
38.11 39.89
Range Annuel
8.61 41.50
- Clôture Précédente
- 39.31
- Ouverture
- 39.32
- Bid
- 39.87
- Ask
- 40.17
- Plus Bas
- 38.11
- Plus Haut
- 39.89
- Volume
- 447
- Changement quotidien
- 1.42%
- Changement Mensuel
- 21.30%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 141.78%
- Changement Annuel
- 213.94%
20 septembre, samedi