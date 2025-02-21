Divisas / CYD
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
CYD: China Yuchai International Limited
41.00 USD 0.54 (1.33%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CYD de hoy ha cambiado un 1.33%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 39.91, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 41.39.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas China Yuchai International Limited. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CYD News
- Gold Stocks AngloGold, Kinross Enter IBD's Spotlight; 6 Other Stocks Get Flagged For Quality Too
- Medpace Stock, Willdan, AppLovin Among 9 New Stocks On IBD Hot Lists
- Is China Yuchai International (CYD) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
- Here's Why You Should Retain Honda Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- Here's Why You Should Offload Toyota Stock From Your Portfolio
- China Yuchai subsidiary explores potential foreign stock exchange listing
- China Yuchai’s joint venture launches new high-horsepower engines
- China Yuchai: Favorable Short-To-Mid Term Prospects (NYSE:CYD)
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 18th
- Is China Yuchai International (CYD) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 18th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 18th
- China Yuchai begins shipment of cylinder head castings to German customer
- China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- China Yuchai shares surge over 9% as strong engine sales drive profit growth
- China Yuchai declares $0.53 per share dividend for 2024
- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
- China Yuchai Stock: A Cash-Rich Engine Maker Poised At The Cyclical Inflection (NYSE:CYD)
- KB Home Posts Downbeat Results, Joins UniFirst, Oklo And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - KB Home (NYSE:KBH), China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD)
- This Chinese "Strong Buy" Stock is Up 100% YTD, Delivers Huge Payout
- China Yuchai: Impressive Results, But Lower Margin Of Safety (Rating Downgrade)
- Broadcom, CrowdStrike to report results as investors eye jobs report
- Why Five9 Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Akamai Techs (NASDAQ:AKAM), AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI)
Rango diario
39.91 41.39
Rango anual
8.61 41.39
- Cierres anteriores
- 40.46
- Open
- 40.97
- Bid
- 41.00
- Ask
- 41.30
- Low
- 39.91
- High
- 41.39
- Volumen
- 478
- Cambio diario
- 1.33%
- Cambio mensual
- 24.73%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 148.64%
- Cambio anual
- 222.83%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B