CYD: China Yuchai International Limited

41.00 USD 0.54 (1.33%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CYD de hoy ha cambiado un 1.33%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 39.91, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 41.39.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas China Yuchai International Limited. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
39.91 41.39
Rango anual
8.61 41.39
Cierres anteriores
40.46
Open
40.97
Bid
41.00
Ask
41.30
Low
39.91
High
41.39
Volumen
478
Cambio diario
1.33%
Cambio mensual
24.73%
Cambio a 6 meses
148.64%
Cambio anual
222.83%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B