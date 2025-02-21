Currencies / CYD
CYD: China Yuchai International Limited
40.46 USD 1.18 (3.00%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CYD exchange rate has changed by 3.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.99 and at a high of 40.56.
Follow China Yuchai International Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CYD News
Daily Range
38.99 40.56
Year Range
8.61 40.56
- Previous Close
- 39.28
- Open
- 39.50
- Bid
- 40.46
- Ask
- 40.76
- Low
- 38.99
- High
- 40.56
- Volume
- 434
- Daily Change
- 3.00%
- Month Change
- 23.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 145.36%
- Year Change
- 218.58%
