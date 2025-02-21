QuotesSections
CYD: China Yuchai International Limited

40.46 USD 1.18 (3.00%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CYD exchange rate has changed by 3.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.99 and at a high of 40.56.

Follow China Yuchai International Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
38.99 40.56
Year Range
8.61 40.56
Previous Close
39.28
Open
39.50
Bid
40.46
Ask
40.76
Low
38.99
High
40.56
Volume
434
Daily Change
3.00%
Month Change
23.09%
6 Months Change
145.36%
Year Change
218.58%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%