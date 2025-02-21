Währungen / CYD
CYD: China Yuchai International Limited
39.31 USD 1.69 (4.12%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CYD hat sich für heute um -4.12% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 37.42 bis zu einem Hoch von 41.50 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die China Yuchai International Limited-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CYD News
Tagesspanne
37.42 41.50
Jahresspanne
8.61 41.50
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 41.00
- Eröffnung
- 41.50
- Bid
- 39.31
- Ask
- 39.61
- Tief
- 37.42
- Hoch
- 41.50
- Volumen
- 834
- Tagesänderung
- -4.12%
- Monatsänderung
- 19.59%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 138.39%
- Jahresänderung
- 209.53%
