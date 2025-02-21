KurseKategorien
Währungen / CYD
CYD: China Yuchai International Limited

39.31 USD 1.69 (4.12%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CYD hat sich für heute um -4.12% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 37.42 bis zu einem Hoch von 41.50 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die China Yuchai International Limited-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
37.42 41.50
Jahresspanne
8.61 41.50
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
41.00
Eröffnung
41.50
Bid
39.31
Ask
39.61
Tief
37.42
Hoch
41.50
Volumen
834
Tagesänderung
-4.12%
Monatsänderung
19.59%
6-Monatsänderung
138.39%
Jahresänderung
209.53%
