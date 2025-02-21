통화 / CYD
CYD: China Yuchai International Limited
39.87 USD 0.56 (1.42%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CYD 환율이 오늘 1.42%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 38.11이고 고가는 39.89이었습니다.
China Yuchai International Limited 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
38.11 39.89
년간 변동
8.61 41.50
- 이전 종가
- 39.31
- 시가
- 39.32
- Bid
- 39.87
- Ask
- 40.17
- 저가
- 38.11
- 고가
- 39.89
- 볼륨
- 447
- 일일 변동
- 1.42%
- 월 변동
- 21.30%
- 6개월 변동
- 141.78%
- 년간 변동율
- 213.94%
20 9월, 토요일