通貨 / CYD
CYD: China Yuchai International Limited
39.31 USD 1.69 (4.12%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CYDの今日の為替レートは、-4.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり37.42の安値と41.50の高値で取引されました。
China Yuchai International Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
37.42 41.50
1年のレンジ
8.61 41.50
- 以前の終値
- 41.00
- 始値
- 41.50
- 買値
- 39.31
- 買値
- 39.61
- 安値
- 37.42
- 高値
- 41.50
- 出来高
- 834
- 1日の変化
- -4.12%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 19.59%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 138.39%
- 1年の変化
- 209.53%
