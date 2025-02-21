クォートセクション
通貨 / CYD
CYD: China Yuchai International Limited

39.31 USD 1.69 (4.12%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CYDの今日の為替レートは、-4.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり37.42の安値と41.50の高値で取引されました。

China Yuchai International Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
37.42 41.50
1年のレンジ
8.61 41.50
以前の終値
41.00
始値
41.50
買値
39.31
買値
39.61
安値
37.42
高値
41.50
出来高
834
1日の変化
-4.12%
1ヶ月の変化
19.59%
6ヶ月の変化
138.39%
1年の変化
209.53%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K