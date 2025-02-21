QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CYD
Tornare a Azioni

CYD: China Yuchai International Limited

39.87 USD 0.56 (1.42%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CYD ha avuto una variazione del 1.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.11 e ad un massimo di 39.89.

Segui le dinamiche di China Yuchai International Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CYD News

Intervallo Giornaliero
38.11 39.89
Intervallo Annuale
8.61 41.50
Chiusura Precedente
39.31
Apertura
39.32
Bid
39.87
Ask
40.17
Minimo
38.11
Massimo
39.89
Volume
447
Variazione giornaliera
1.42%
Variazione Mensile
21.30%
Variazione Semestrale
141.78%
Variazione Annuale
213.94%
20 settembre, sabato