Valute / CYD
CYD: China Yuchai International Limited
39.87 USD 0.56 (1.42%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CYD ha avuto una variazione del 1.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.11 e ad un massimo di 39.89.
Segui le dinamiche di China Yuchai International Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CYD News
Intervallo Giornaliero
38.11 39.89
Intervallo Annuale
8.61 41.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 39.31
- Apertura
- 39.32
- Bid
- 39.87
- Ask
- 40.17
- Minimo
- 38.11
- Massimo
- 39.89
- Volume
- 447
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- 21.30%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 141.78%
- Variazione Annuale
- 213.94%
20 settembre, sabato