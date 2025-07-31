Moedas / CPT
CPT: Camden Property Trust
106.99 USD 0.51 (0.48%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CPT para hoje mudou para 0.48%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 106.24 e o mais alto foi 107.04.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Camden Property Trust. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
106.24 107.04
Faixa anual
102.35 127.65
- Fechamento anterior
- 106.48
- Open
- 106.81
- Bid
- 106.99
- Ask
- 107.29
- Low
- 106.24
- High
- 107.04
- Volume
- 40
- Mudança diária
- 0.48%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.95%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -12.47%
- Mudança anual
- -13.80%
