CPT: Camden Property Trust
107.94 USD 0.64 (0.60%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CPT ha avuto una variazione del 0.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 106.91 e ad un massimo di 108.83.
Segui le dinamiche di Camden Property Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
106.91 108.83
Intervallo Annuale
102.35 127.65
- Chiusura Precedente
- 107.30
- Apertura
- 107.57
- Bid
- 107.94
- Ask
- 108.24
- Minimo
- 106.91
- Massimo
- 108.83
- Volume
- 1.442 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.60%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.10%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -11.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- -13.04%
20 settembre, sabato