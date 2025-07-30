QuotesSections
CPT: Camden Property Trust

106.92 USD 1.47 (1.36%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CPT exchange rate has changed by -1.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 106.90 and at a high of 108.95.

Follow Camden Property Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
106.90 108.95
Year Range
102.35 127.65
Previous Close
108.39
Open
108.94
Bid
106.92
Ask
107.22
Low
106.90
High
108.95
Volume
817
Daily Change
-1.36%
Month Change
-4.01%
6 Months Change
-12.53%
Year Change
-13.86%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%