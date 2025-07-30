Currencies / CPT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CPT: Camden Property Trust
106.92 USD 1.47 (1.36%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CPT exchange rate has changed by -1.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 106.90 and at a high of 108.95.
Follow Camden Property Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CPT News
- Camden Property Trust declares $1.05 per share Q3 dividend
- Cool Enough For Cuts
- Camden Property Trust at BofA Securities Conference: Strategic Insights Amid Market Volatility
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- EQR, AVB & CPT Updates Show Resilience Amid Market Softness
- 3 Dividend Stocks I Plan to Invest $250 Into This Week for Passive Income
- A Historic Opportunity For Dividend Investors
- Camden Property Trust stock price target lowered to $123 at Truist Securities
- Stifel upgrades Camden Property Trust stock rating to Buy on Sunbelt recovery
- Why I Stopped Buying Rental Properties To Buy REITs Instead
- Buy The Dip: 2 REITs Getting Way Too Cheap
- S&P 500: Profit Margins Cannot Hold
- Camden Property Trust Q2 2025 slides: Core FFO beats guidance, full-year outlook raised
- Camden Property: Looking Ahead, An Imminent Inflection (NYSE:CPT)
- Camden Property Trust (CPT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Camden Property Trust beats Q2 2025 forecasts
- Camden's Q2 FFO & Revenues Beat Estimates, '25 View Raised
- Compared to Estimates, Camden (CPT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Camden (CPT) Q2 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Camden Property earnings beat by $0.42, revenue topped estimates
- Invitation Home (INVH) Meets Q2 FFO Estimates
- Essex Property Q2 Core FFO Beats Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Essex Property Q2 Core FFO & Revenues Beat Estimates, '25 Views Raised
- 1 Reason to Buy Camden Property Trust (CPT)
Daily Range
106.90 108.95
Year Range
102.35 127.65
- Previous Close
- 108.39
- Open
- 108.94
- Bid
- 106.92
- Ask
- 107.22
- Low
- 106.90
- High
- 108.95
- Volume
- 817
- Daily Change
- -1.36%
- Month Change
- -4.01%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.53%
- Year Change
- -13.86%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%