货币 / CPT
CPT: Camden Property Trust
107.94 USD 0.86 (0.80%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CPT汇率已更改0.80%。当日，交易品种以低点106.18和高点108.31进行交易。
关注Camden Property Trust动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
106.18 108.31
年范围
102.35 127.65
- 前一天收盘价
- 107.08
- 开盘价
- 106.38
- 卖价
- 107.94
- 买价
- 108.24
- 最低价
- 106.18
- 最高价
- 108.31
- 交易量
- 347
- 日变化
- 0.80%
- 月变化
- -3.10%
- 6个月变化
- -11.69%
- 年变化
- -13.04%
