Moedas / CPK
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CPK: Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
125.27 USD 0.79 (0.63%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CPK para hoje mudou para 0.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 123.83 e o mais alto foi 125.88.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CPK Notícias
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Earnings call transcript: Chesapeake Utilities Q2 2025 earnings beat estimates
- Why Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- MDU Resources Boosts Shareholder Value Through 7.7% Dividend Hike
- Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Chesapeake Utilities earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Chesapeake Utilities declares quarterly dividend of $0.685 per share
- Southwest Gas (SWX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- New Jersey Resources (NJR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Could Be a Great Choice
- Chesapeake Utilities to build $10 million pipeline for Ohio data center
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 29
- 7 Upcoming Dividend Increases
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Chesapeake Utilities names Abhijit Bhatwadekar as new CIO
- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Publishes Third Sustainability Micro-Report Showcasing Commitment to People, Communities and Customers
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 30
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CPK)
Faixa diária
123.83 125.88
Faixa anual
115.12 136.73
- Fechamento anterior
- 124.48
- Open
- 124.44
- Bid
- 125.27
- Ask
- 125.57
- Low
- 123.83
- High
- 125.88
- Volume
- 71
- Mudança diária
- 0.63%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.87%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.22%
- Mudança anual
- 1.47%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh