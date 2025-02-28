クォートセクション
通貨 / CPK
CPK: Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

126.39 USD 1.91 (1.53%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CPKの今日の為替レートは、1.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり123.83の安値と127.16の高値で取引されました。

Chesapeake Utilities Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
123.83 127.16
1年のレンジ
115.12 136.73
以前の終値
124.48
始値
124.44
買値
126.39
買値
126.69
安値
123.83
高値
127.16
出来高
219
1日の変化
1.53%
1ヶ月の変化
2.78%
6ヶ月の変化
-1.34%
1年の変化
2.37%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K