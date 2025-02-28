通貨 / CPK
CPK: Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
126.39 USD 1.91 (1.53%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CPKの今日の為替レートは、1.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり123.83の安値と127.16の高値で取引されました。
Chesapeake Utilities Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
CPK News
1日のレンジ
123.83 127.16
1年のレンジ
115.12 136.73
- 以前の終値
- 124.48
- 始値
- 124.44
- 買値
- 126.39
- 買値
- 126.69
- 安値
- 123.83
- 高値
- 127.16
- 出来高
- 219
- 1日の変化
- 1.53%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.78%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.34%
- 1年の変化
- 2.37%
