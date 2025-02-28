CotizacionesSecciones
CPK: Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

124.48 USD 1.70 (1.38%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CPK de hoy ha cambiado un 1.38%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 121.86, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 126.06.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
121.86 126.06
Rango anual
115.12 136.73
Cierres anteriores
122.78
Open
121.86
Bid
124.48
Ask
124.78
Low
121.86
High
126.06
Volumen
185
Cambio diario
1.38%
Cambio mensual
1.23%
Cambio a 6 meses
-2.83%
Cambio anual
0.83%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B