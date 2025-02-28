Divisas / CPK
CPK: Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
124.48 USD 1.70 (1.38%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CPK de hoy ha cambiado un 1.38%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 121.86, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 126.06.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
121.86 126.06
Rango anual
115.12 136.73
- Cierres anteriores
- 122.78
- Open
- 121.86
- Bid
- 124.48
- Ask
- 124.78
- Low
- 121.86
- High
- 126.06
- Volumen
- 185
- Cambio diario
- 1.38%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.23%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -2.83%
- Cambio anual
- 0.83%
