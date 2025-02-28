Valute / CPK
CPK: Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
128.61 USD 2.22 (1.76%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CPK ha avuto una variazione del 1.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 126.85 e ad un massimo di 129.15.
Segui le dinamiche di Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
CPK News
Intervallo Giornaliero
126.85 129.15
Intervallo Annuale
115.12 136.73
- Chiusura Precedente
- 126.39
- Apertura
- 126.85
- Bid
- 128.61
- Ask
- 128.91
- Minimo
- 126.85
- Massimo
- 129.15
- Volume
- 287
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.76%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.59%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.39%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.17%
20 settembre, sabato