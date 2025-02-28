QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CPK
CPK: Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

128.61 USD 2.22 (1.76%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CPK ha avuto una variazione del 1.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 126.85 e ad un massimo di 129.15.

Segui le dinamiche di Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
126.85 129.15
Intervallo Annuale
115.12 136.73
Chiusura Precedente
126.39
Apertura
126.85
Bid
128.61
Ask
128.91
Minimo
126.85
Massimo
129.15
Volume
287
Variazione giornaliera
1.76%
Variazione Mensile
4.59%
Variazione Semestrale
0.39%
Variazione Annuale
4.17%
