货币 / CPK
CPK: Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
122.78 USD 1.74 (1.40%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CPK汇率已更改-1.40%。当日，交易品种以低点121.93和高点124.90进行交易。
关注Chesapeake Utilities Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
121.93 124.90
年范围
115.12 136.73
- 前一天收盘价
- 124.52
- 开盘价
- 123.98
- 卖价
- 122.78
- 买价
- 123.08
- 最低价
- 121.93
- 最高价
- 124.90
- 交易量
- 231
- 日变化
- -1.40%
- 月变化
- -0.15%
- 6个月变化
- -4.16%
- 年变化
- -0.55%
