CPK: Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

124.52 USD 0.64 (0.51%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CPK exchange rate has changed by -0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 123.50 and at a high of 125.33.

Follow Chesapeake Utilities Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

CPK News

Daily Range
123.50 125.33
Year Range
115.12 136.73
Previous Close
125.16
Open
123.50
Bid
124.52
Ask
124.82
Low
123.50
High
125.33
Volume
171
Daily Change
-0.51%
Month Change
1.26%
6 Months Change
-2.80%
Year Change
0.86%
