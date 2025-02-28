Currencies / CPK
CPK: Chesapeake Utilities Corporation
124.52 USD 0.64 (0.51%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CPK exchange rate has changed by -0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 123.50 and at a high of 125.33.
Follow Chesapeake Utilities Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CPK News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Earnings call transcript: Chesapeake Utilities Q2 2025 earnings beat estimates
- Why Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- MDU Resources Boosts Shareholder Value Through 7.7% Dividend Hike
- Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Chesapeake Utilities earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Chesapeake Utilities declares quarterly dividend of $0.685 per share
- Southwest Gas (SWX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- New Jersey Resources (NJR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Could Be a Great Choice
- Chesapeake Utilities to build $10 million pipeline for Ohio data center
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 29
- 7 Upcoming Dividend Increases
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Chesapeake Utilities names Abhijit Bhatwadekar as new CIO
- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Publishes Third Sustainability Micro-Report Showcasing Commitment to People, Communities and Customers
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 30
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 9
- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CPK)
Daily Range
123.50 125.33
Year Range
115.12 136.73
- Previous Close
- 125.16
- Open
- 123.50
- Bid
- 124.52
- Ask
- 124.82
- Low
- 123.50
- High
- 125.33
- Volume
- 171
- Daily Change
- -0.51%
- Month Change
- 1.26%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.80%
- Year Change
- 0.86%
