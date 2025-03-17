Moedas / CNRG
CNRG: SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF
80.73 USD 1.40 (1.76%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CNRG para hoje mudou para 1.76%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 79.14 e o mais alto foi 80.73.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CNRG Notícias
Faixa diária
79.14 80.73
Faixa anual
43.33 80.73
- Fechamento anterior
- 79.33
- Open
- 79.14
- Bid
- 80.73
- Ask
- 81.03
- Low
- 79.14
- High
- 80.73
- Volume
- 7
- Mudança diária
- 1.76%
- Mudança mensal
- 11.01%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 63.12%
- Mudança anual
- 24.80%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh