报价部分
货币 / CNRG
CNRG: SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

82.26 USD 1.53 (1.90%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日CNRG汇率已更改1.90%。当日，交易品种以低点81.54和高点82.26进行交易。

关注SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
81.54 82.26
年范围
43.33 82.26
前一天收盘价
80.73
开盘价
82.02
卖价
82.26
买价
82.56
最低价
81.54
最高价
82.26
交易量
14
日变化
1.90%
月变化
13.12%
6个月变化
66.22%
年变化
27.16%
21 九月, 星期日