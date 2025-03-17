货币 / CNRG
CNRG: SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF
82.26 USD 1.53 (1.90%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CNRG汇率已更改1.90%。当日，交易品种以低点81.54和高点82.26进行交易。
关注SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CNRG新闻
- Infrastructure, AI & Energy: Navigating The Golden Age Of Infrastructure Investing
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- Fed Likely to Cut Rate Today: 5 Clean Energy ETFs in Focus
- Beyond Pledges: A Climate Strategy Investors Can Actually Analyze
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Inside The Recent Run of Clean Energy & EV ETFs
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Clean Energy ETFs Hit a 52-Week High: Here's Why
- QCLN ETF: High Valuations In The Clean Tech Rally (NASDAQ:QCLN)
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, July 2025 (Commodity:CL1:COM)
- The Energy Transition Isn’t Just Electric, It’s Molecular
- Is The Tide Turning Again In Favor Of Clean Energy Stocks?
- June Market Recap: Policy Shifts - Themes Endure
- 2025 Midyear Outlook: How Investors Can Get A Grip On Economic Uncertainty
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- There And Back Again - A 2025 Market Story
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
- The Rare Earth Rerun
- 3 Areas To Watch In Energy Markets This Summer
- Mid-Year Perspectives 2025: Cutting Through The Noise
- Institutional, Retail Investors Shed $27B In US Stocks In Early April Sell-Off
- Weekly Market Pulse: A Discounting Mechanism
日范围
81.54 82.26
年范围
43.33 82.26
- 前一天收盘价
- 80.73
- 开盘价
- 82.02
- 卖价
- 82.26
- 买价
- 82.56
- 最低价
- 81.54
- 最高价
- 82.26
- 交易量
- 14
- 日变化
- 1.90%
- 月变化
- 13.12%
- 6个月变化
- 66.22%
- 年变化
- 27.16%
