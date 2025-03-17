通貨 / CNRG
CNRG: SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF
80.73 USD 1.40 (1.76%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CNRGの今日の為替レートは、1.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり79.14の安値と80.73の高値で取引されました。
SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNRG News
1日のレンジ
79.14 80.73
1年のレンジ
43.33 80.73
- 以前の終値
- 79.33
- 始値
- 79.14
- 買値
- 80.73
- 買値
- 81.03
- 安値
- 79.14
- 高値
- 80.73
- 出来高
- 7
- 1日の変化
- 1.76%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 11.01%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 63.12%
- 1年の変化
- 24.80%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K