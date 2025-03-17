QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CNRG
CNRG: SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

82.26 USD 1.53 (1.90%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CNRG ha avuto una variazione del 1.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 81.54 e ad un massimo di 82.26.

Segui le dinamiche di SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
81.54 82.26
Intervallo Annuale
43.33 82.26
Chiusura Precedente
80.73
Apertura
82.02
Bid
82.26
Ask
82.56
Minimo
81.54
Massimo
82.26
Volume
14
Variazione giornaliera
1.90%
Variazione Mensile
13.12%
Variazione Semestrale
66.22%
Variazione Annuale
27.16%
