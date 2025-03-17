Valute / CNRG
CNRG: SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF
82.26 USD 1.53 (1.90%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CNRG ha avuto una variazione del 1.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 81.54 e ad un massimo di 82.26.
Segui le dinamiche di SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
81.54 82.26
Intervallo Annuale
43.33 82.26
- Chiusura Precedente
- 80.73
- Apertura
- 82.02
- Bid
- 82.26
- Ask
- 82.56
- Minimo
- 81.54
- Massimo
- 82.26
- Volume
- 14
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.90%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.12%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 66.22%
- Variazione Annuale
- 27.16%
21 settembre, domenica