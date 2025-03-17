QuotesSections
CNRG: SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

82.26 USD 1.53 (1.90%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CNRG exchange rate has changed by 1.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 81.54 and at a high of 82.26.

Follow SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
81.54 82.26
Year Range
43.33 82.26
Previous Close
80.73
Open
82.02
Bid
82.26
Ask
82.56
Low
81.54
High
82.26
Volume
14
Daily Change
1.90%
Month Change
13.12%
6 Months Change
66.22%
Year Change
27.16%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
542
Fcst
Prev
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
266.4 K
Fcst
Prev
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
98.7 K
Fcst
Prev
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
-225.1 K
Fcst
Prev
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
17.8 K
Fcst
Prev
25.5 K