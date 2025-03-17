Currencies / CNRG
CNRG: SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF
82.26 USD 1.53 (1.90%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CNRG exchange rate has changed by 1.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 81.54 and at a high of 82.26.
Follow SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CNRG News
Daily Range
81.54 82.26
Year Range
43.33 82.26
- Previous Close
- 80.73
- Open
- 82.02
- Bid
- 82.26
- Ask
- 82.56
- Low
- 81.54
- High
- 82.26
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 1.90%
- Month Change
- 13.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 66.22%
- Year Change
- 27.16%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 416
17:00
USD
- Act
- 542
- Fcst
- Prev
- 539
19:30
USD
- Act
- 266.4 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 98.7 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- -225.1 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 17.8 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 25.5 K