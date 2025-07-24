Moedas / CNI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CNI: Canadian National Railway Company
94.67 USD 0.98 (1.02%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CNI para hoje mudou para -1.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 94.17 e o mais alto foi 96.42.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Canadian National Railway Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNI Notícias
- Canadian National Railway: 8.5% Total Return Per Year With Margin Of Safety (NYSE:CNI)
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- CNI & CSX Partner to Expand Intermodal Network to Nashville
- Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Industrial Stock, Calling It 'Way Too Cheap' - CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)
- Canadian National Railway Company (CNR:CA) Presents at Morgan
- CN expands firefighting capabilities with new railcars and upgrades
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Why Is Norfolk Southern (NSC) Down 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Canadian National Faces Tariffs, Trade Strains, & Slow Freight, But I Am Not Selling (CNI)
- Analysis-Air Canada union’s defiance of Canadian government order could embolden workers
- Why Is CN (CNI) Down 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Talen Energy and Wendy's have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- 2 Dividend Paying Stocks From the Railroad Industry You Should Count On
- Why Canadian National (CNI) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- The Only 2 Places I'd Put Big Money For Income And Growth Right Now
- 11 Dividend Aristocrats With Excellent Upside Potential In The Next Year
- Top Research Reports for Bank of America, Roche & Intuit
- $1B Railroad Acquisition You Have Never Heard Of: FTAI Infrastructure's Earning (FIP)
- Capex Nation: Investment Themes For A Decade (SP500)
- Why Canadian National (CNI) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Canadian National Railway Stock: Good Execution And Attractive Valuation (NYSE:CNI)
- Explainer-Union Pacific deal to buy US rail rival faces lengthy review
- Canadian National Stock Falls 4.9% Since Q2 Earnings & Revenue Miss
- All eyes on CSX as Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern confirm talks
Faixa diária
94.17 96.42
Faixa anual
91.07 117.42
- Fechamento anterior
- 95.65
- Open
- 95.75
- Bid
- 94.67
- Ask
- 94.97
- Low
- 94.17
- High
- 96.42
- Volume
- 2.486 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.02%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.62%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -2.84%
- Mudança anual
- -19.22%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh