CNI: Canadian National Railway Company
93.30 USD 0.18 (0.19%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CNI a changé de -0.19% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 92.93 et à un maximum de 94.01.
Suivez la dynamique Canadian National Railway Company. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
92.93 94.01
Range Annuel
91.07 117.42
- Clôture Précédente
- 93.48
- Ouverture
- 93.52
- Bid
- 93.30
- Ask
- 93.60
- Plus Bas
- 92.93
- Plus Haut
- 94.01
- Volume
- 2.664 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.19%
- Changement Mensuel
- -3.04%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -4.25%
- Changement Annuel
- -20.39%
20 septembre, samedi