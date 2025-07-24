货币 / CNI
CNI: Canadian National Railway Company
95.65 USD 0.32 (0.34%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CNI汇率已更改0.34%。当日，交易品种以低点94.88和高点96.11进行交易。
关注Canadian National Railway Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNI新闻
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- CNI & CSX Partner to Expand Intermodal Network to Nashville
- Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Industrial Stock, Calling It 'Way Too Cheap' - CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)
- Canadian National Railway Company (CNR:CA) Presents at Morgan
- CN expands firefighting capabilities with new railcars and upgrades
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Why Is Norfolk Southern (NSC) Down 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Canadian National Faces Tariffs, Trade Strains, & Slow Freight, But I Am Not Selling (CNI)
- Analysis-Air Canada union’s defiance of Canadian government order could embolden workers
- Why Is CN (CNI) Down 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Talen Energy and Wendy's have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- 2 Dividend Paying Stocks From the Railroad Industry You Should Count On
- Why Canadian National (CNI) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- The Only 2 Places I'd Put Big Money For Income And Growth Right Now
- 11 Dividend Aristocrats With Excellent Upside Potential In The Next Year
- Top Research Reports for Bank of America, Roche & Intuit
- $1B Railroad Acquisition You Have Never Heard Of: FTAI Infrastructure's Earning (FIP)
- Capex Nation: Investment Themes For A Decade (SP500)
- Why Canadian National (CNI) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Canadian National Railway Stock: Good Execution And Attractive Valuation (NYSE:CNI)
- Explainer-Union Pacific deal to buy US rail rival faces lengthy review
- Canadian National Stock Falls 4.9% Since Q2 Earnings & Revenue Miss
- All eyes on CSX as Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern confirm talks
- Canadian National Railway: Rating Downgrade Due To Disappointing Guidance Cuts (CNR:CA)
日范围
94.88 96.11
年范围
91.07 117.42
- 前一天收盘价
- 95.33
- 开盘价
- 95.50
- 卖价
- 95.65
- 买价
- 95.95
- 最低价
- 94.88
- 最高价
- 96.11
- 交易量
- 2.898 K
- 日变化
- 0.34%
- 月变化
- -0.60%
- 6个月变化
- -1.84%
- 年变化
- -18.39%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值