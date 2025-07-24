Currencies / CNI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CNI: Canadian National Railway Company
95.22 USD 0.11 (0.12%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CNI exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 95.21 and at a high of 96.11.
Follow Canadian National Railway Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CNI News
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- CNI & CSX Partner to Expand Intermodal Network to Nashville
- Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Industrial Stock, Calling It 'Way Too Cheap' - CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)
- Canadian National Railway Company (CNR:CA) Presents at Morgan
- CN expands firefighting capabilities with new railcars and upgrades
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Why Is Norfolk Southern (NSC) Down 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Canadian National Faces Tariffs, Trade Strains, & Slow Freight, But I Am Not Selling (CNI)
- Analysis-Air Canada union’s defiance of Canadian government order could embolden workers
- Why Is CN (CNI) Down 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Talen Energy and Wendy's have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- 2 Dividend Paying Stocks From the Railroad Industry You Should Count On
- Why Canadian National (CNI) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- The Only 2 Places I'd Put Big Money For Income And Growth Right Now
- 11 Dividend Aristocrats With Excellent Upside Potential In The Next Year
- Top Research Reports for Bank of America, Roche & Intuit
- $1B Railroad Acquisition You Have Never Heard Of: FTAI Infrastructure's Earning (FIP)
- Capex Nation: Investment Themes For A Decade (SP500)
- Why Canadian National (CNI) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- Canadian National Railway Stock: Good Execution And Attractive Valuation (NYSE:CNI)
- Explainer-Union Pacific deal to buy US rail rival faces lengthy review
- Canadian National Stock Falls 4.9% Since Q2 Earnings & Revenue Miss
- All eyes on CSX as Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern confirm talks
- Canadian National Railway: Rating Downgrade Due To Disappointing Guidance Cuts (CNR:CA)
Daily Range
95.21 96.11
Year Range
91.07 117.42
- Previous Close
- 95.33
- Open
- 95.50
- Bid
- 95.22
- Ask
- 95.52
- Low
- 95.21
- High
- 96.11
- Volume
- 830
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- -1.05%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.28%
- Year Change
- -18.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%