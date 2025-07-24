QuotesSections
CNI: Canadian National Railway Company

95.22 USD 0.11 (0.12%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CNI exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 95.21 and at a high of 96.11.

Follow Canadian National Railway Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
95.21 96.11
Year Range
91.07 117.42
Previous Close
95.33
Open
95.50
Bid
95.22
Ask
95.52
Low
95.21
High
96.11
Volume
830
Daily Change
-0.12%
Month Change
-1.05%
6 Months Change
-2.28%
Year Change
-18.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%