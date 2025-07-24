Divisas / CNI
CNI: Canadian National Railway Company
94.67 USD 0.98 (1.02%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CNI de hoy ha cambiado un -1.02%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 94.17, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 96.42.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Canadian National Railway Company. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
CNI News
Rango diario
94.17 96.42
Rango anual
91.07 117.42
- Cierres anteriores
- 95.65
- Open
- 95.75
- Bid
- 94.67
- Ask
- 94.97
- Low
- 94.17
- High
- 96.42
- Volumen
- 2.486 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.02%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.62%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -2.84%
- Cambio anual
- -19.22%
