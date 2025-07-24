CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / CNI
CNI: Canadian National Railway Company

94.67 USD 0.98 (1.02%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CNI de hoy ha cambiado un -1.02%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 94.17, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 96.42.

Rango diario
94.17 96.42
Rango anual
91.07 117.42
Cierres anteriores
95.65
Open
95.75
Bid
94.67
Ask
94.97
Low
94.17
High
96.42
Volumen
2.486 K
Cambio diario
-1.02%
Cambio mensual
-1.62%
Cambio a 6 meses
-2.84%
Cambio anual
-19.22%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B