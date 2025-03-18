Moedas / CGW
CGW: Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
63.35 USD 0.06 (0.09%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CGW para hoje mudou para -0.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 63.21 e o mais alto foi 63.56.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
63.21 63.56
Faixa anual
50.81 65.61
- Fechamento anterior
- 63.41
- Open
- 63.56
- Bid
- 63.35
- Ask
- 63.65
- Low
- 63.21
- High
- 63.56
- Volume
- 11
- Mudança diária
- -0.09%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.32%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 13.92%
- Mudança anual
- 3.34%