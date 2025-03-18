CotaçõesSeções
CGW: Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

63.35 USD 0.06 (0.09%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do CGW para hoje mudou para -0.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 63.21 e o mais alto foi 63.56.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
63.21 63.56
Faixa anual
50.81 65.61
Fechamento anterior
63.41
Open
63.56
Bid
63.35
Ask
63.65
Low
63.21
High
63.56
Volume
11
Mudança diária
-0.09%
Mudança mensal
0.32%
Mudança de 6 meses
13.92%
Mudança anual
3.34%
