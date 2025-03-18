报价部分
货币 / CGW
CGW: Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

63.35 USD 0.06 (0.09%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日CGW汇率已更改-0.09%。当日，交易品种以低点63.21和高点63.56进行交易。

关注Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
63.21 63.56
年范围
50.81 65.61
前一天收盘价
63.41
开盘价
63.56
卖价
63.35
买价
63.65
最低价
63.21
最高价
63.56
交易量
11
日变化
-0.09%
月变化
0.32%
6个月变化
13.92%
年变化
3.34%
22 九月, 星期一
13:45
USD
FOMC成员Williams讲话
实际值
预测值
前值