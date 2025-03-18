货币 / CGW
CGW: Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
63.35 USD 0.06 (0.09%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CGW汇率已更改-0.09%。当日，交易品种以低点63.21和高点63.56进行交易。
关注Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CGW新闻
日范围
63.21 63.56
年范围
50.81 65.61
- 前一天收盘价
- 63.41
- 开盘价
- 63.56
- 卖价
- 63.35
- 买价
- 63.65
- 最低价
- 63.21
- 最高价
- 63.56
- 交易量
- 11
- 日变化
- -0.09%
- 月变化
- 0.32%
- 6个月变化
- 13.92%
- 年变化
- 3.34%