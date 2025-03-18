Divisas / CGW
CGW: Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
63.35 USD 0.06 (0.09%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CGW de hoy ha cambiado un -0.09%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 63.21, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 63.56.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
63.21 63.56
Rango anual
50.81 65.61
- Cierres anteriores
- 63.41
- Open
- 63.56
- Bid
- 63.35
- Ask
- 63.65
- Low
- 63.21
- High
- 63.56
- Volumen
- 11
- Cambio diario
- -0.09%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.32%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 13.92%
- Cambio anual
- 3.34%