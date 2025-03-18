CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / CGW
CGW: Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

63.35 USD 0.06 (0.09%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de CGW de hoy ha cambiado un -0.09%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 63.21, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 63.56.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
63.21 63.56
Rango anual
50.81 65.61
Cierres anteriores
63.41
Open
63.56
Bid
63.35
Ask
63.65
Low
63.21
High
63.56
Volumen
11
Cambio diario
-0.09%
Cambio mensual
0.32%
Cambio a 6 meses
13.92%
Cambio anual
3.34%
22 septiembre, lunes
13:45
USD
Discurso del Miembro del FOMC, John Williams
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.