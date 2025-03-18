CotationsSections
Devises / CGW
Retour à Actions

CGW: Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

63.54 USD 0.13 (0.21%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CGW a changé de 0.21% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 63.21 et à un maximum de 63.56.

Suivez la dynamique Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CGW Nouvelles

Range quotidien
63.21 63.56
Range Annuel
50.81 65.61
Clôture Précédente
63.41
Ouverture
63.56
Bid
63.54
Ask
63.84
Plus Bas
63.21
Plus Haut
63.56
Volume
129
Changement quotidien
0.21%
Changement Mensuel
0.62%
Changement à 6 Mois
14.26%
Changement Annuel
3.65%
22 septembre, lundi
13:45
USD
Discours de Williams, Membre du FOMC
Act
Fcst
Prev