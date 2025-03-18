Devises / CGW
CGW: Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
63.54 USD 0.13 (0.21%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CGW a changé de 0.21% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 63.21 et à un maximum de 63.56.
Suivez la dynamique Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
CGW Nouvelles
Range quotidien
63.21 63.56
Range Annuel
50.81 65.61
- Clôture Précédente
- 63.41
- Ouverture
- 63.56
- Bid
- 63.54
- Ask
- 63.84
- Plus Bas
- 63.21
- Plus Haut
- 63.56
- Volume
- 129
- Changement quotidien
- 0.21%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.62%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 14.26%
- Changement Annuel
- 3.65%