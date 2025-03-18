クォートセクション
通貨 / CGW
株に戻る

CGW: Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

63.35 USD 0.06 (0.09%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CGWの今日の為替レートは、-0.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり63.21の安値と63.56の高値で取引されました。

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CGW News

1日のレンジ
63.21 63.56
1年のレンジ
50.81 65.61
以前の終値
63.41
始値
63.56
買値
63.35
買値
63.65
安値
63.21
高値
63.56
出来高
11
1日の変化
-0.09%
1ヶ月の変化
0.32%
6ヶ月の変化
13.92%
1年の変化
3.34%
22 9月, 月曜日
13:45
USD
FOMCメンバーWilliams氏の発言
実際
期待