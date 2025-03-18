通貨 / CGW
CGW: Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
63.35 USD 0.06 (0.09%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CGWの今日の為替レートは、-0.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり63.21の安値と63.56の高値で取引されました。
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
63.21 63.56
1年のレンジ
50.81 65.61
